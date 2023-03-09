Floating accommodations such as houseboats on area waterways — and the problems associated with them — are back in the spotlight in Peterborough County.
In response to concerns of their increased presence and the fear they will lead to similar problems experienced with on-land short-term rentals, the province sought comments a year ago from municipalities about the use of floating accommodations and approaches to manage “camping” on lakes.
No new regulations were proposed at that time.
Now the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is inviting feedback from Peterborough County municipalities on its planned regulatory changes for floating accommodations.
“I’d like to recommend that our planning department prepare feedback to MNRF on this proposal,” Trent Lakes Deputy Mayor Carol Armstrong said after the township received information from the ministry at its Tuesday meeting.
“This is a nightmare in Muskoka where people have bought a floating container and they’re using them as live-in houseboats on their lakes. I’ve started to hear a few stories about our lakes as well. So, trying to get out ahead of this, I think, is really prudent,” Armstrong told councillors.
“And I’m surprised and delighted that MNRF has actually started to address this.”
In a letter to the township, the ministry advised it is hoping to spell out the types of camping units that can be used to camp on water over public land.
“It is proposed that the definition of ‘camping unit’ will be clarified to allow for camping on live -aboards and houseboats but will exclude floating accommodations, float homes and barges with residential units or camping facilities,” the letter states.
In addition to the changes in definitions of a camping unit, there are new conditions that must be met when camping on water: a reduction in the number of days that a person can camp on water over public land from 21 days to seven days, an increase in the distance that a person camping on water must move their camping unit to be occupying a different location from 100 meters to one kilometre and the prohibition of camping on water within 300 metres of a developed shoreline, including any waterfront structure, dock, boathouse, erosion control structure, altered shoreline, boat launch and/or fill.
County townships with waterfront properties have been wrestling with how to manage problems caused by cottage owners who rent their for short periods, known as short-term rentals.
These have resulted in complaints by other residents of noise, late-night partying, overcrowded properties, unsafe campfires and fireworks.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.