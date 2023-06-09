A total fire ban announced Monday was called off two days later, but what used to be a rare occurrence is expected to become a regular feature in Kahnawake.
“I need to get word out to people that this is going to happen weekly,” said Kahnawake Fire Brigade (KFB) fire chief David Scott.
He said that while fire bans used to be implemented just once or twice a summer, climate change means Kahnawa’kehró:non can now expect the fire risk in town to swell and recede rapidly.
“We used to only have brush fires and stuff like this in April, May. This is going to be right through the year now,” he said.
By all accounts, the community was cooperative with the fire ban, which was called off on Wednesday after rain eased the risk of wildfire. The fire ban had also applied to Tioweró:ton.
“There haven’t been any instances of Peacekeepers having to intervene in relation to the fire ban,” said Kahnawake Peacekeepers spokesperson Kyle Zachary.
Scott was not aware of any violations of the order. While the bans are expected to be more common, he signalled that exceptions can be made for ceremonial fires if organizations reach out to the KFB to ensure fires burn safely.
“I appreciate the fact that people are more accepting of when we put these things out. We don’t do it lightly,” he said.
“You could see the smoke yesterday and you could smell it,” said Scott, referring to smog from wildfires across the province. “I think people are aware now, more so now than in years past, that this is not a good thing. This is not something that’s easily controlled once it’s started.”
In addition to being wary of the dangers of sparking local fires, Kahnawa’kehró:non should be mindful of the hazards of reduced air quality due to fires raging further away. More than 150 wildfires were burning in Quebec this week, with far-reaching effects.
“If you have to do some work outside or you have an event you have outside, take it easy. Maybe stay out a little less than what you planned on doing,” said Chris Zemel, environmental health technician at Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS), whose office normally focuses on indoor air quality testing.
“Most people, if it’s just a rare occurrence, it’s not going to be too bad. But if this were to happen all the time, you’d definitely want to limit your time outdoors,” he said.
The acute dangers can be more significant for those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, Zemel said. He recommends people with breathing difficulties avoid going outside when the air is bad. It is especially important they refrain from outdoor activities that involve heavy breathing, such as jogging and other sports, he added.