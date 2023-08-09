Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge was recently appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities, and will be reporting to Minister Nathan Neudorf, of the same ministry.
The province announced her appointment on July 13, to which de Jonge declined to comment on immediately following, until she had “settled into her new position.”
A couple of weeks later, de Jonge said she is excited to be working with her teams both in the constituency, as well as across the province.
“I am honoured by my appointment by the premier to this role. Affordability was a really top concern I was hearing out the doors from the constituents of Chestermere-Strathmore, and all of Alberta during the election,” she said. “I am really excited to get to work in this new position with Minister Neudorf and make Alberta an even better place to live, work in, and raise a family.”
De Jonge added she intends to immediately begin working with Neudorf to push back against federal regulations attempting to reach a net zero power grid by 2035, instead favouring power that is “reliable and affordable.”
She did not comment regarding provincial investment into clean and renewable energy sources, though the province has recently launched grant funding opportunities into the hydrogen sector.
The ministry will also be exploring the potential phase out of the regulated rate auction for electricity, with the goal to “protect consumers from spikes in electricity and natural gas prices.”
A specific focus is being directed towards housing and utilities, food costs and insurance, with the goal to be able to reduce the cost of living for Albertans.
“This is my first time holding public office, so of course that part of the job is new, but I am no stranger to advocacy and no stranger to working to better communities,” said de Jonge. “Specifically on the file that I serve on as parliamentary secretary, I do have academic experience in utilities and economics, and it is that understanding that is so important to put forward good policies to the benefit of Albertans and ensuring that life does remain affordable.”
She added for both her constituents, as well as folks throughout the province to be on the lookout over the next few months for announcements in regards to local affordability.
De Jonge particularly praised the province’s investments into affordable housing for low-income Albertans, funding designated for the Every Kid Can Play program, and the extension of the fuel tax until the end of this year.