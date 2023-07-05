Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - A large gathering celebrated Three H Manufacturing's 50th anniversary on June 23.
Chief executive officer Chris Binnendyk said that no matter what company or industry a business is in, "50 years is an incredible achievement."
He reflected on the many challenges and changes that Three H has experienced over 50 years, and also touched on the changes anticipated in transitioning into the future.
In the past 23 years alone, Three H Manufacturing has been impacted by global challenges. On the local front, the company had to deal in 2014 with the collapse of the building’s roof.
"The management team did an incredible job of weathering those storms," he commented.
The business has pivoted its focus three or four times, he said, having started out as a manufacturer of residential furniture in 1973. From there the company turned to manufacturing commercial furniture for home offices at a time when the personal computer was becoming popular. The company pivoted again to customized furniture for commercial offices.
"Over the last ten years we are now pursuing what we call in our industry the contract market," said Binnendyk. Just last month Three H had a million-dollar net order, he said.
The future for the company will be about transitioning "both our management systems and the composition of our team," he said.
It will be "about capitalizing on this wonderful service culture that we've developed over the years." The future will be "about realizing our potential to be a true market leader."
He referred to the vision of the first company president, Heinz Dittmann, to have sales people across Canada. Three H Manufacturing now has sales people based across Canada and the United States who are selling products on a daily basis, Binnendyk said.
Over the last few years the company has added 28 jobs in New Liskeard, but there are also people coming on board in many other places, and who live in other places, he pointed out.
"You've got this widely dispersed group of incredibly talented people."
Binnendyk noted "the Three H of the future is bound to look very different than it does today."
He said the new transitions will "lead us to be a stronger company, and one that not only assures our future, but helps us realize this dream of becoming a market leader. My hope is that the people gathered here 25 years from now to celebrate our 75th anniversary will look back to say the group that was running the company then had good ideas and courage, just like the people that they followed."
Three H Manufacturing was the dream of Heinz Dittmann who had emigrated from Germany after World War II to Toronto. Concerns about his asthma spurred a move to Northern Ontario.
He started the modular, or knock-down, furniture manufacturing business with local businessmen Helmut Moeltner and Helmer Pedersen.
Furnishings could be designed based on the customer's required dimensions.
The business began with a 9,000 square-foot space, with a plant, offices and showroom, and opened on April 27, 1973.
The company had sales representatives operating in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba.
Dittmann, who was the last surviving founding partner, passed away on July 5, 2016, at the age of 89.
Successive presidents include Brian Conlin, Karl Dittmann and Roy Dittmann.