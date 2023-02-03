The County of Stettler Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) approved a subdivision application that according to one of their planners somewhat intended to undo a previous subdivision. The decision was made at the Jan. 25 regular MPC board meeting.
The MPC is comprised of members of county council and is chaired by Coun. James Nibourg.
Board members read a subdivision application presented by County of Stettler planner Craig Teal. The application, filed by Scott Charles involved property described as Lot 1, Block 1, Plan 092 7925 and Lot 2, Block 1, Plan 092 7925 within the W1/2-12-41-17-W4M.
The application also noted the size of the parcels involved were 80.04 acres in Lot 1 and 195.45 acres in Lot 2.
“The subject property is located approximately 17.5 kilometres southeast of the Village of Donalda. The subject property abuts Range Road 17-1 to the west, with Lot 1 also abutting Township Road 41-2 to the north.”
Teal stated this application in some ways proposes to undo some work of a previous subdivision. Teal stated that for whatever reasons the previous owner increased the size of one parcel and lowered the size of another.
In 2022 a third parcel was created on the west side of the property.
Teal noted the current owner would like to essentially restore the original boundary between the two primary parcels. The third parcel would be left untouched.
“In 2007, the NW12 and the SW12 were subdivided as part of an estate, for which...80 acres of the NW12 were combined with the SW12,” stated the agenda memo. “The resulting titles were Lot 1 and Lot 2.
“The applicant owns both properties, Lot 1 and 2. Lot 1 is owned under his corporation, whereas Lot 2 is under his private ownership.
The applicant proposes to re-establish the initial quarter section line between the NW12 and SW12 in order to allow for clearly defined uses of the properties.
“Lot 1 would consolidate the 80 acres to create a full quarter section that will be used for grain production under corporate ownership.
Lot 2, which already has one acreage removed from the quarter section would serve as a recreational property for pasture purposes under private ownership.”
Teal stated that county staff working with Parkland Community Planning Services (PCPS) had no concerns about the application, but one small issue did arise.
“The one oddity that did come up is the access to the remaining parcel to the south,” said Teal, who pointed out the problem with the access is that there isn’t an access. It turns out the access belongs to the parcel approved in 2022.
Teal stated the applicant has two options, including working with his neighbour to share the access or developing a new access for his agricultural operation.
Coun. Nibourg asked if the application involved four parcels to which Teal responded no, the application began with three parcels and if approved would finish with three parcels.
Nibourg noted the request seemed straightforward. “Pretty simple then I guess,” said Nibourg.
Coun. Justin Stevens asked if this subdivision would include the new County of Stettler road dedication agreement to which Teal responded yes, this would be the first time the agreement would be included.
Coun. Ernie Gendre asked if there would be surveying costs included. Teal stated yes, the applicant would have to hire a surveyor and then register with Alberta Land Titles, but those costs rest solely with him.
Board members unanimously approved Charles’ application.