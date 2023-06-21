ANTIGONISH –Thomas Anthony Jones of Goldboro pleaded not guilty in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 14 to multiple theft and weapon related offences.
The charges – unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts), unsafe storage of a firearm (three counts), possession of a firearm while prohibited and theft under $5,000 (three counts) – stem from an incident last February, when RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person at a home on Hwy. 316 in Goldboro.
Jones – who is under a lifetime firearms prohibition order – has already been sentenced to 99 days in custody, followed by one year probation, after pleading guilty to the charge of possession of property obtained by crime on April 19 in relation to this incident.
The trial for the remaining charges is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.