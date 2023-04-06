Taber’s 23rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday at Confederation Park in Taber.
“We are so honoured and excited to host the Annual Easter Egg Hunt this year,” said Jillian Boyd, the Youth DO Crew coordinator with Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Taber.
According to Boyd, the event will begin at 9 a.m. with registration before the hunt begins at 10 a.m., lasting approximately 20 minutes depending on the number of participants.
Boyd says that for the event, the park is divided into three separate areas and each area is designated to an age category, with the age categories being ages 2-4, 5-7, and 8-10 years old. During the hunt, Boyd says, participants will be looking for small chocolate eggs as well as plastic eggs, which will contain a slip of paper inside indicating that they have won a chocolate bunny.
Once the hunt is over, Boyd says, those participating will take their eggs to the registration table and two names will be drawn from each age category and will win either an Easter prize basket provided by the Taber Fire Department, or a bike gift certificate provided by the Taber Kinsmen Club. Boyd says that those who win prizes must be present to receive their prizes or another name will be drawn.
“The Annual Easter Egg Hunt exists because it serves as an opportunity for families and the community to come together and take part in an exciting Easter tradition,” Boyd said. “With (hopefully) good weather, we are expecting a high turnout for this year’s event.”
Boyd says that organizing the event involved contacting all previous sponsors to ensure they are able to assist and coordinating with the Town to ensure they have all the necessary support and equipment that they need. The sponsors, Boyd says, include the Taber Kinsmen Club, the Taber Co-op, the Heritage Inn, the Taber Times, the Taber Fire Department, the Taber Police Service, Southern Alberta Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping, and the Town of Taber.
“This is actually the first year that the Youth DO Crew has organized the event, which was historically organized by the Taber Times,” Boyd said. “This is an amazing volunteering opportunity for the Youth DO Crew and we hope our presence will inspire some attendees to join the Youth DO Crew in the future and give back to their community.”
In addition to organizing this year’s Easter egg hunt, Boyd says that Taber FCSS also offers programs and services at minimal or no charge for residents in the area.
“FCSS provides free counselling, parenting supports, children and youth programming, and seniors’ services,” Boyd said. “These services help strengthen families and communities in rural southern Alberta.”
Visit fcss.ca for more information about programs and service.