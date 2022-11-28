More and more photos of unidentified Inuit, First Nations and Metis people surface on the internet as the Project Naming initiative led by Library and Archives Canada digitizes the images to upload to its media platforms.
“We need your help to identify people, places and activities depicted in these images,” says the governmental organization.
Since the project started in 2002, hundreds of individuals have been identified through community outreach led by Nunavut Sivuniksavut (NS) students, but also through social media, Nunavut News’ ‘Do you know your Elders’ weekly photo feature and the ‘Naming Continues’ online form.
Even though the majority of the people in the pictures made available to the public have been identified, some individuals remain a mystery.
In the last month, Library and Archives Canada has shared eight more pictures presenting Inuit in their day-to-day lives, most between 1913 and 1949.
Anyone interested in sharing information on any person presented in the pictures can contact Library and Archives Canada or add the information directly on its website.