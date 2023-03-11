On Sunday March 12th Rosthern Junior College will be the place to get your cravings for sweetness met as they will be holding a fundraiser concert titled Choirs & Cakes. Featuring performances by the RJC Singer Bass and Treble Choirs under the direction of Kayleigh Skomorowski, the Prince Albert Children’s Choir under the direction of Megan Fournier-Mewis, and the RJC Alumni & Friends Choir under the direction of Duff Warkentin.
For anyone who is interested in exercising their vocal cords and being part of the RJC Alumni & Friends choir, your participation is welcomed and invited. The RJC Alumni & Friends choir, directed by Duff Warkentin, will rehearse March 12th, in the afternoon, prior to the fundraising event at RJC that evening. If you would like to sing in the Alumni & Friends choir, please email Alex at development@rjc.sk.ca or call 306-232-4222.
For those with a more sweet-tooth type craving for sweetness, RJC is holding a live cake auction and a cupcake lottery on Sunday as well. Reserve bids are available for those wanting to participate in the cake auction and if those sweet calories aren’t you can or should indulge in, but still want to offer some financial support through the event, donations are always welcome. Donations to RJC are vital to sustaining a living & learning environment for the students. The goal is to raise $30,000 at the event which will go towards sustaining the music and arts program at RJC.
This event will be held in-person with a live-stream option available. To watch the live-stream visit rjc.sk.ca/cakes. Donations can be made at rjc.sk.ca/donate. The music starts at 7:00 pm in the RJC Auditorium and will be followed by coffee and desserts.
Join in celebrating the legacy of music and the arts at RJC in-person or via technology to support RJC High School through this lively and fun-filled fundraising event. The live-stream is hosted by Hamilton Fast and Scott Neufeld.