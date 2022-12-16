Five years on, proposed amendments to the Kahnawake Animal Control Law are moving along, but the updates remain tethered to phase one of the Community Decision-Making and Review Process (CDMP).
“Now it’s a matter of getting things back on track and dusting it off to a certain extent and getting the process moving again to get it done,” said Public Safety commissioner Lloyd Phillips.
The overhaul of the 1960s-era law, which was last repealed and replaced in 2002, seeks to give increased enforcement powers to animal control officers and more regulatory authority for the department itself.
After the mandate, purpose, and scope of the amendments were recently approved by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, the Public Safety Unit, which manages Animal Control Services, is looking to bring the ideas back to the community for further consultation.
“They never moved out of phase one, and then COVID hit, unfortunately,” said Leslie Skye, coordinator of the Kahnawake Legislative Commission.
A survey of community sentiment was originally conducted in 2018 and compiled in 2019. It revealed support for increased regulation of domestic animals on the territory. However, despite that effort, it is necessary for the Public Safety Unit to give Kahnawa’kehró:non another chance to weigh in.
“They have to bring it back to the people just to inform the community about the additional amendments that they made, and they made several,” said Skye. “So that law may be repealed and replaced with the new one, because of the number of amendments to the law. That’s how the process works.”
A major change that would be enacted by the proposed amendments would be to give animal control officers the authority to levy fines, streamlining an enforcement process that is currently too complicated to be effective, according to Phillips.
“It was a very cumbersome process for a very minor offence. It was almost not worth it, to be honest,” he said.
“It’s not only about enforceability,” he said. “It’s also about ensuring that they get the proper recognition as animal control officers, and will have the power and authority to act accordingly.”
The updated law would also clear up the department’s authority when it comes to putting down animals who bite human beings, if this is the course of action deemed appropriate by Animal Control Services.
“If a dog bites, there are procedures in place,” said Phillips. “The ‘one-bite rule’ people called it in the past, and animal protection takes certain actions, and that could be defended under current law and in court if need be, but it’s not as clear as I would like it to be, so it needs to be clarified in that area.”
Phillips also cited the need for flexibility for Public Safety when it comes to the rules governing pet ownership and animal control procedures - especially given how long it can take to make changes to the law.
“It’s a matter of getting things streamlined as well so that we can operate, so we don’t have to have an amendment every time there’s a small change in the community,” Phillips said.
He hopes to see the amendments continue to move forward. “It’s not the beginning of a process, but it’s a process we need to follow to ensure we get this law on the books,” he said.