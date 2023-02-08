STRATHROY-CARADOC - A first look at expanding the settlement areas in Strathroy-Caradoc is leaving out Melbourne and Adelaide Metcalfe.
The beginning of a plan to make more room for future residents was presented by WSP and Watson & Associates at a special meeting of council Jan.23. This will not be the last chance for residents and developers to have their say. Official Plan amendments are not expected to be presented until this fall. Developers and landowners, however, will likely be meeting with consultants as early as this month.
Only Strathroy and Mt. Brydges are getting a loot at for expansion. And while there was a suggestion from developers to expand Strathroy’s boundaries into Adelaide Metcalfe and swallow up its Centre Road business corridor, this study will not study that idea that was touted by some councillors during the fall’s election.
Deputy Mayor Mike McGuire asked why that was the case.
Director of Building & Planning Jennifer Huff explained the maps in the report that show those requests were unsolicited proposals that were included as part of the process.
“To our friends from Adelaide Metcalfe who posed the question through a couple of different channels, that is why your lands are appearing on our document: That it was at the request of people outside of council and outside of our community to do that. But clearly in the document it did state that the study, and for our purposes, we’re only looking at lands within our municipality,” said McGuire .
The population growth projections have grown, according to the County of Middlesex’s study used by the consultants.
The Census Canada count of 2021 found 23,871 people in Strathroy-Caradoc’s 9,695 private dwellings.
In just 2020, it was predicted that on the higher end there would be 29,783 residents and 14,671 household units by 2046. That would result in a 45-hectare residential land deficit. By 2022, that went up to 35,360 people, 15,270 units and a 49-hectare deficit.
That is in addition to WSP’s calculation of 60 hectares needed for infrastructure, parkland, and non-residential uses like businesses and school.
Study areas for expansion are much larger than land needed in order to find the land to add that makes the most sense. Considerations include mitigating prime farmland use and infrastructure capacity like wastewater.
There were also four developer presentations at the meeting making the case for land they want added.
Three to expand Mt. Brydges, one beside the Caradoc Sands Golf Club on the edge of Strathroy. The three around Mt. Brydges were on Glendon Drive across from the Ford dealership in the northeast, on Parkhouse Drive beside other land already planned for housing in the southwest, and on the other side of Parkhouse stretching up to Thomas Street in the east.