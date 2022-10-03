Liam Cole Johansen, a Grade 6 student at George Davidson School, said, “Reconciliation is remembering the people before us and the people who had to experience the residential schools. It’s remembering and honouring them.”
Just before lunch, his class talked about the seven teachings and the animals that go with them. The teaching that spoke most to him was courage with the mother bear as animal.
“I’ve had some situations where I haven’t been the most courageous,” said Liam, and he liked the idea of calling upon mother bear, who protects her cubs, to give him courage. Liam identifies most with grizzly bears. His family owns land near Cardston and have motion cameras set up that have captured images of grizzlies walking by.
Grades 1 through 6 all walked together as a school to Saamis Tepee in the morning to acknowledge the land, celebrate Orange Shirt Day and Truth and Reconciliation. They made a circle when they arrived and were greeted by an Indigenous family who had two young dancers with them.
Principal Tricia Unreiner, said, “They surprised us by saying they were ready to dance and had brought their own music. We watched them dance, the kids were super well behaved and really into it.
“At the end, the auntie of the family asked if we wanted to do a round dance. We all held hands and made a whole circle right around the teepee. It was super powerful and I think our kids understood a bit more what we were doing today and what we are about to do this afternoon, I think they will have a greater understanding of where we are going with that.”