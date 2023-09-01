The Lake St. Peter Property Owners’ Association had a Yard Sale on Aug. 19 at Dell-Mar Cottages in Lake St. Peter. Proceeds from this yard sale went toward several local charities, including the Maynooth Food Bank, Word of Life Outreach and others. Bonny McCleery Scanlan with the LSPPOA comments on this sale.
The LSPPOA had their Yard Sale on Aug. 19 at Dell Mar Cottages in Lake St. Peter, to benefit local charities like the Maynooth Food Bank, Word of Life Outreach and others. Returning vendors to the sale included Ottawa Thrifty Bookworm, Tom’s Woodworking and Erica’s Crochet Birds. McCleery Scanlan says that the LSPPOA has been managing this yard sale for several years now and that a big thank you goes out to Matt and Kenny at Dell Mar Cottages for the use of their land for the sale with covered drive sheds, tents and volunteer time.
“We couldn’t put on this event without all the volunteers that gave their time for set up on Friday, help during the sale and then take down. All items remaining are boxed up, labelled and then given to the Word of Life Outreach where they continue serving the community,” she says.
McCleery Scanlan says that they receive goods and store them throughout the year waiting for the event. She says it also helped that both of her daughters moved houses so there was a bit of household purging.
“This year, we had a large quantity of ladies’ clothes. It seems that COVID-19 attributed to the need for new wardrobes due to a few extra pounds put on,” she says with a laugh. “We also had the usual kitchen items like beverage glasses, coffee mugs, home décor, candle holders, towels, bedding, mats, rugs, end tables, and so much more waiting to find new homes.”
The LSPPOA put out a call to crafters to see if they wanted to donate their wares, according to McCleery Scanlan, and she wanted to thank Erica Gabel for dozens of crocheted birds, Tom Scanlan for charcuterie boards, John Doherty for a painting, Courtney Scanlan for her book donations and Jane Bunnett for her latest album. She says they still have a few pending sales, but approximately $900 was raised, but it wasn’t over yet.
“During COVID-19 we had to figure out how to continue raising money when we couldn’t have a yard sale. West Pines Trailer Park owner Amy West and LSPPOA joined forces for our Labour Day Food Drive and cash donations are now in our third year,” she says. “The seasonal cottagers, campers and full-time residents of Lake St. Peter strive to lend a helping hand to the community.”