While Jasper Municipal Council is looking favourably to join the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, it has agreed to leave the decision to this fall when it convenes for its 2024 budget discussions.
The decision was made after chief administrative officer Bill Given made his presentation to the committee of the whole on Aug. 8.
Given had previously been directed to investigate the costs and benefits of the municipality joining the group and to return to committee with a report on costs and benefits. He came back to recommend that council refer the matter to follow the budget talks.
"In essence, I think in fairness, council should say, 'We just need to decide now with this knowledge how we're going to resource our efforts around energy and environment and, subject to those resourcing decisions, decide whether it would be worthwhile to join this organization'," Given said.
The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy calls itself "a powerful and historic response to climate change from cities around the world," according to its website. It is an international alliance of cities and local governments launched in 2016 that works to build a "localized network of communities that are supportive and working toward addressing climate change."
It currently has a roster of 10,000 cities worldwide on six continents and throughout 138 countries. In total, they represent more than 800 million people. There are 63 member communities in Canada including three others in Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton and Canmore.
"By 2030, Global Covenant cities and local governments could account for 2.3 billion tons CO2e of annual emissions reduction, matching yearly passenger road emissions from the U.S., China, France, Mexico, Russia, and Argentina combined," its website states.
"The cities and partners of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy share a long-term vision of supporting voluntary action to combat climate change. Together, we’re working towards a resilient and low-emission society."
The discussion around the committee meeting was of general approval, noting that there are no direct costs to becoming a member, only indirect costs that arise out of pursuing the group's collective aims.
"It would also, I think, highlight the municipality's efforts with respect to climate change and environment within our sphere of authority, which would obviously, I believe, meet council's strategic priorities and would be something that would be recognized and appreciated by our local community," Given said.
Participation creates several expectations of Jasper, including that it would make key data and plans publicly available.
It would also be encouraged to strive to set targets that are at least as ambitious as its respective government’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, report progress against established commitments on a regular basis and establish targets for greenhouse gas emissions reductions, among other measures.
From that, it would derive many benefits including having access to the resources and expertise of other members, as well as being able to participate in workshops, webinars and other collaborative initiatives.
Given acknowledged that the municipality has already started working on several environmental initiatives under the work of the Municipal Energy Manager position, currently vacant.
"We'll look forward anxiously to seeing what comes out in budget deliberations and perhaps committee work after that," said Mayor Richard Ireland before the decision was made.