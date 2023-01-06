The Christmas season is known for traditions and reuniting with family and friends and family, but sometimes there is great adversity to overcome to continue to celebrate and take part in some long held traditions.
One event that has overcome adversity is the annual Renfrew Christmas Craft Fair.
Current organizer, Jane Forrest, said it is a combination of the vendors who faithfully come back year after year, and the visitors who circle the date on the calendar that makes it so successful.
“I think what makes this fair special is the simplicity of it,” she said as she greets each visitor coming through the main doors of the historic Air Force Wing. “Each year it is wonderful to see so many familiar faces and they are always eager to see what new Christmas crafts they will find.”
“Each table has something different than the next and when someone is finished their shopping, it is wonderful to see their smiles when they show me what they have found that will find its place under the Christmas tree.
Although the craft show has been showcased in different locations such as the Renfrew Armouries, the Legion and the RCAF Wing, one thing has always remained constant and that is the desire of most of the 100 vendors to return next year. That includes setting up a table in the middle of the COVID pandemic.
“I had the great luck of agreeing to take over the organization of the fair during the first year of COVID,” Mrs. Forrest said. “Everything was being cancelled and we knew there was no way we could host our regular fair if that meant crowding everyone in together as was the usual setup. So, instead we worked closely with the health unit and we made it happen, but it was certainly different.”
In November and December of 2020, Mrs. Forrest scheduled four consecutive Sundays and allowed 14 vendors to set up inside the hall. They were spread at least 20 feet apart. Over that time the 64 vendors all had hand sanitizers on their tables and masks were mandatory.
In 2021 the fair returned, but this time all of the vendors and visitors needed to show proof of double vaccination. The hand sanitizers were once again present on the tables and everyone wore a mask.
“Even with all these restrictions and the fear of COVID still on everyone’s mind, we had about 100 tables set up in the hall and the people kept coming through the main doors,” she said. “The one thing I missed was seeing them smile as they showed me the gifts they picked up. It is hard to see a smile through a mask.”
This past November, things were back to normal and the 101 vendors who devote so many hours to creating their unique artifacts were once again chatting it up their neighbouring vendors, along with the hundreds of shoppers who made their way through the Wing during the two-day fair.
The fair is usually held on the third or last weekend of November. This year she sought input from vendors for any suggestions to make the fair more enjoyable and successful for all involved. Most of them noted the Saturday portion was a very long day as it was usually held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. This year the hours were changed and the Friday portion ran from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday went from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“It worked out really well and if we keep the vendors happy and the customers are not complaining, then I guess it is a formula that works. Besides, after two days of standing on a cement floor, you can get sore pretty fast.”
One thing Mrs. Forrest does not do is restrict the types of vendors who can set up a table.
“Other shows may do that, but we don’t,” she explained. “These people work hard to get their items ready so if they want to sign up, then why not? However, we do limit those with direct sales and that seems to work out alright.”
Whether it is paintings, woodwork, jewelry, baked goods, beads, crystals, quilts, handmade clothing or any other craft that comes to mind, there is always something for everyone and that is what makes the fair so successful.
“The items for sale are often handmade and that certainly adds a special Christmas flavour to any gift,” she said. “When somebody opens their present and finds a handmade gift, they know the person has really put some thought into it and it’s appreciated just a little bit more.”
When asked if the vendors are comfortable with the change of hours and if she anticipates next year’s edition to be as successful, Mrs. Forrest quickly reached behind her chair and pulled out a handful of envelopes.
“On Friday morning before we opened, I walked around to chat with each vendor because some needed to pay for their registration and I wanted to see how things were going,” she said. “I ended up coming back to my table with 14 registrations and payment included…for next year. I think you can say the fair is still popular after all these decades.”