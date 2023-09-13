In a concerning development, the United Nations special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery has voiced his deep apprehension over the plight of migrants in Canada, stating that he was "deeply disturbed" by the accounts he heard from migrant members of various organizations across the nation. He strongly denounced Canada's migration streams, labelling them as "breeding grounds" for exploitation.
The UN rapporteur's concerns align with many experts and migrants, who have consistently emphasized the necessity of granting permanent resident status to create a fair and equal society. Among those advocating for this change is Prime Minister Trudeau, who, in December 2021, directed the Minister of Immigration to work towards securing permanent resident status for undocumented individuals, migrant students, and workers.
However, twenty months have passed since this directive, and as rumours of an early election circulate, any further delay in action is feared to have catastrophic consequences.
A migrant labourer from Chatham-Kent, Javier Rodriguez, said: "I will be participating in the rally scheduled for September 17, 2023, in London. About Prime Minister Trudeau's continued delays, there is a shared sentiment that waiting any longer is no longer an option. The time for change is upon us."
"The absence of permanent resident status deprives them of fundamental rights and safeguards. However, it's essential to recognize that our society would face significant disruptions without them. Addressing the challenges of climate change and resolving the affordability crisis also necessitates regularizing all undocumented individuals."
Sources reveal that a proposal for a regularization program granting permanent resident status to undocumented individuals is ready to be presented to the Cabinet. With the Prime Minister's intervention, the Cabinet could discuss the proposal and announce a program as early as this month.
The move towards permanent resident status for migrants has several potential benefits, including a substantial annual contribution to the public purse through taxes from employers who evade such payments. It is also expected to improve overall health outcomes, as hundreds of thousands will gain access to primary healthcare services instead of resorting to emergency rooms. Additionally, it aims to curb the downward pressure on wages and working conditions caused by employer exploitation of migrants.
A migrant advocate from Essex, echoing support for the "Regularize Everyone: It's Time" rally, expressed, "Bills are soaring, rent is unattainable, our forests are engulfed in flames, and healthcare is slipping into privatization. We find ourselves amidst a stark inequality crisis, with migrants who labour in agriculture, tend to the ill, construct our dwellings, and sustain our society, shouldering a substantial share of this burden."
Advocates are calling for nationwide action, urging citizens to participate both in person and digitally to ensure politicians return to Ottawa with a strong message next week. Thousands of emails from concerned individuals nationwide are expected to flood politicians' inboxes, demanding swift action and asserting that the time for change is now.