The South East Alberta Watershed Alliance is holding an educational forum at Medicine Hat College on March 3. This is a free event that runs 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The morning will be dedicated to speakers and the afternoon spent touring the pond at MHC and reporting invasive species on a mobile app.
There will be three speakers from the City of Medicine Hat. The first will be talking about converting river water into safe drinking water, the second on wastewater treatment and how the water is made safe to be returned to the river, and the third on stormwater management within the city.
Executive director of SEAWA, Marilou Montemayor, will speak about the water quality of Seven Persons Creek after the morning break. The morning session will end with Martha Munz Gue, co-ordinator of Adopt a Pond and Path Initiative for SEAWA and Grasslands Naturalists, discussing the work she has been doing with the community and launching year three of the initiative.
For more information, email SEAWA at executive@seawa.ca or call 403-580-8980. Registration for the event can be done through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/seawa-spring-educational-forum-tickets-528572704187?aff=erelexpmlt