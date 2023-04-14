Parks Canada closed a section of the Icefields Parkway for a few hours on Friday afternoon for avalanche control work.
The work was conducted as a precautionary public safety measure in advance of warming spring temperatures that were forecasted to arrive in both Jasper and Banff National Parks on Sunday.
“Warm temperatures and rain in the springtime increase the amount of water in the snow, making it unstable and more likely to avalanche,” said Janelle Verbruggen, Parks Canada Communications Officer with the Jasper Field Unit.
The risk of an avalanche typically increases as temperatures rise during the daytime, decreasing correspondingly during the nighttime cooling. Warming temperatures typically have the strongest effects by mid-afternoon, which is when avalanche control work is usually performed.
There are many factors that come into play in determining the avalanche risk.
“Avalanche conditions can vary greatly from region to region, even with different elevations and aspects. Always consult the avalanche bulletin before setting out on any backcountry adventure,” Verbruggen said.
As of Friday, the avalanche hazard for backcountry users in Jasper National Park was rated as “Considerable.” Because of this, Parks Canada recommended backcountry users start early and finish early. Ice climbers especially should also be cautious of narrow gullies that act as terrain traps, as even small slides can have significant consequences.
Verbruggen added that the weather in the mountains can also change very quickly.
“It is not uncommon to have a sunny day in Jasper and a blizzard at the Columbia Icefield. Snow can be expected at any time of year,” she said.
During the spring months, warming conditions can cause frequent short-notice delays such as this. Parks Canada recommended that people travel in the cooler morning or later evening hours to avoid road closures.
People should always check Alberta 511 (phone toll-free by simply calling 5-1-1 or visit 511.alberta.ca) before setting out. Backcountry users should check www.avalanche.ca for updated conditions.