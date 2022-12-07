SHERBROOKE – Old-Fashioned Christmas at Sherbrooke Village spread its usual blanket of warmth and cheer over thousands of holiday revellers last month, but this year’s event was a special comfort for one far-flung family.
“The Shevedas came to Port Bickerton last May because of the conflict in Ukraine,” event organizer Dana O’Connell told the Journal. “There’s Misha, the father, and Oksana, the mother, and their three children: Rodion, Illia and Zakharaii.”
Following the Nov. 25 opening ceremony — with comments from Sean Fraser (MP for Central Nova), Greg Weir (Warden of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s), and York Lethbridge (Executive Director of Historic Sherbrooke Village) — Oksana took to the stage and greeted the crowd. Noted O’Connell: “The expression, ‘Lashkavo Prosymo’ translates to ‘Welcome’ in English.”
And they were.
“Opening night attracted more than 2,100 people,” he said. “Santa spoke to more than 400 children about their Christmas wishes. The live music entertained hundreds of listeners. And the fireworks were spectacular.”
Over the next two days, an estimated 1,500 people participated in activities at the museum — meeting artisans, browsing craft markets, visiting the petting zoo and attending the grown-ups’ and children’s tea parties.
“There was, of course, everyone’s favourite: Visiting Whoville,” O’Connell said. “And the final parade of lights was, by far, our largest.”
But it all began with the Shevadas family’s welcome at the tree lighting — which really went both ways.
“Oksana led the crowd in the countdown, while Illia and Zakharaii stood ready to light the 60-foot-tall tree outside St James Church. “We want to welcome new people who move to our community, and we want to invite those outside our community to join in our celebration.”