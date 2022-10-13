Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre appointed one of his rivals for the party leadership to a shadow cabinet post on Wednesday.
Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis is the party’s new critic for infrastructure and communities.
On social media, Lewis said she was “honoured to have the trust of our leader” to take on the new post.
Lewis finished third in the recent race to replace Erin O’Toole as party leader.
Her riding has dire infrastructure needs, most notably in Norfolk County, where several growing communities are under a development freeze due to a lack of water treatment capacity.
Improving access to high-speed internet in rural areas and bringing more recreation facilities to the riding are other pressing needs that have emerged as municipal election issues.
Brantford-Brant MP Larry Brock was named associate shadow minister for Indigenous services. His riding includes Mississaugas of the Credit and Six Nations of the Grand River.
When elected last fall, Brock told The Spectator he planned to push the Liberals to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action “to give effect to a true nation-to-nation relationship with our Indigenous neighbours.”