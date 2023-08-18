NORTH HURON – Economic Development Officer Demetri Makrakos reported to North Huron council on Aug. 8 about his department’s action plan for the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) application currently offered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The federal government announced the HAF in their 2022 budget.
At the June 5 regular council meeting, council authorized staff to prepare an application to the HAF in anticipation of the fund being released and to ensure staff took advantage of the opportunity to apply for the funding, Makrakos said in his report.
“Four billion dollars in funding is available through to 2026/2027,” the report said. “The fund is application-based with a 45-day single application window, closing Aug. 18, 2023. The fund’s objective is to accelerate the supply of housing across Canada.”
North Huron staff identified the following five initiatives as the highest impact initiatives that align with the HAF program criteria and municipal priorities that fall within jurisdictional control:
- Additional Residential Unit (ARU) policy and zoning update. This initiative involves updating the township’s Official Plan and comprehensive zoning bylaw to include policies to permit ARUs. This initiative is intended to encourage the construction of ARUs without the need for planning application approvals and promotes infilling opportunities in existing neighbourhoods to increase density and utilize existing infrastructure. This action initiative is currently being undertaken as part of the comprehensive zoning bylaw update.
- Housing-Friendly Lens Policy and zoning update.This initiative involves updating the township’s Official Plan and comprehensive zoning bylaw to include policies and provisions which enable increased housing density and infilling opportunities. This action initiative is currently being undertaken.
- Blyth water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades for water demand and usage, current levels along with projected development demands will require an additional well and eventually storage. The wastewater treatment sewage pump station (SPS) also requires increased capacity to deal with peak and firm capacity demands. This action initiative was identified as part of the township’s Water and Wastewater Master Plan.
- Wingham water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades. Replacement of the standpipe for increased water capacity. For wastewater, increase the SPS capacity and replace the NW trunk sewer. The standpipe project is underway. Increasing the SPS capacity and replacement of the NW trunk sewer has been identified as a need.
- Community Improvement Plan Policy Expansion. North Huron would expand current programs to include incentives for additional residential units or increased density. This would be done by adding something similar to a housing densification program. An example of funding models would be the following: provide a five-year tax increment grant, or; provide a grant of up to $10,000, or; provide an interest-free loan of up to $15,000.
Council approved the action plan that will accompany the application. Should the North Huron application to HAF be approved, the agreement will be brought back to council before signing, the report said.
If approved, the township could see between $1.5 million and $2.6 million in funding for an additional 100 to 150 housing units.