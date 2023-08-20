Collision Repair magazine's highly anticipated EV Repair Tour, generously supported by Fix Network, is set to kick off its nationwide journey from Milton on August 23, 2023. This comprehensive all-day event is strategically designed to provide invaluable insights into the intricate realm of electric vehicle (EV) repair for all participants within the collision repair industry.
The Fix Network Training Centre in Milton, Ontario, will serve as the distinguished venue for this illuminating event. With the surging popularity of EVs, the importance of adeptly addressing their unique repair challenges becomes paramount.
Electric vehicle collision repair presents distinctive complexities and potential hazards that distinguish it from traditional internal combustion vehicles. The province of Ontario currently boasts an impressive registration count of over 118,000 EVs, projected to surge beyond one million by the year 2030.
This dynamic workshop, free of charge, is poised to arm every facet of the industry with the indispensable knowledge and proficiency needed to navigate EV-related incidents. From towing enterprises to collision repair specialists and automotive recyclers, participants will glean the requisite expertise for the secure handling, repair, and, when necessary, responsible disposal of EVs involved in accidents.
Notably, insurance firms and brokers, who shoulder the management and settlement of claims, stand to gain pivotal insights from this event. Distinguished experts will expound on diverse critical topics, encompassing lessons gleaned from global EV repair markets, strategies to cultivate Canada's distinct EV repair identity, the implications of EVs for repair enterprises, and the evolving landscape of EV collision repair techniques.