Opportunities to provide input on the recreation and parks master plan for Electoral Area B will get underway soon.
The advisory committee for the master plan met for the first time with Regional District of Nanaimo-hired consultant, RC Strategies, on June 26 at which time committee members asked questions and provided input on the engagement plan and overall plan development process.
Community engagement is scheduled to begin this summer. “Sounding boards” will be posted at parks and other locations on Gabriola, Mudge and DeCourcy islands. A set of surveys, including one with unique access codes that will be mailed out to residents, will launch in late July on the RDN’s Get Involved website. Full details will be posted on www.getinvolved.rdn.ca/ea-b-rpmp. Area B director Vanessa Craig said she “would very much like to see the distinction” between full-time and summer residents and regular visitors on the survey as well as other data collection tools.
An open house is planned for September on Gabriola and a stakeholder workshop for October. Visits to Mudge and DeCourcy islands are also in the works. Stakeholder discussion sessions will take place August and September. External stakeholders identified at this time include the school district, local sports organizations, Islands Trust and Islands Trust Conservancy, Gabriola Recreation Society, the Area B Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Committee, the Gabriola Land and Trails Trust and local non-profit groups such as seniors’ groups.
Along with engagement with residents and Snuneymuxw First Nation, to develop the plan, RC Strategies is reviewing current recreation and parks services and infrastructure; population and demographics; local, provincial and national activity trends; as well as combing through existing RDN planning documents. A spatial analysis will also be conducted.
“Context is important within the spatial analysis,” project manager, Steve Slawuta, said. “There’s the context of travelling off one of the islands” to services available outside of the electoral area.
In November, RC Strategies will present key findings from the research and engagement to the master plan advisory committee. In February, a draft plan will be presented. The full process and presentation of a final plan is expected to happen in spring 2024.