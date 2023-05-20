Walkers will hit the Bath sidewalks on Sunday, May 28, for the annual Make Cystic Fibrosis History Walk.
Organizer Jodi O’Neill encouraged residents to join them for the 1.6-kilometre walk around the block, starting and ending at the Bath Lions Club at 163 Church Street.
He explained that registration will occur between 2 and 3 p.m. when the walk begins. A free barbecue and door prizes will follow the walk.
After being limited to a virtual walk in 2020 and 2021, the physical walk returned in 2022 with a great crowd on hand.
“After two years of doing this virtually, it was nice to see everyone out and walking together again,” O’Neil said.
He called it encouraging to see so many people out last year with donations in hand to continue the northern Carleton community’s long-running support for the battle against CF.
“There is always so much great support in the area,” he said following last year’s event.
O’Neill started actively fundraising to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada 16 years ago, following his son Colton’s diagnosis at two years old.
While CF research has made giant strides over the past decade and a half, there remains a long way to go to make CF history.
Like many with CF, Colton progressed significantly in battling CF symptoms thanks to a new drug therapy program. However, researchers continue searching for answers to eliminate the genetic disease affecting 4,300 Canadian children and young adults.
O’Neil looks forward to welcoming old and new supporters to Bath on May 28 as they continue their efforts to Make Cystic Fibrosis History.