LISTOWEL – At the Listowel Memorial Hospital (LMH), HVAC renovations are well underway at the hospital’s location on Elizabeth Street in Listowel. The 17-week project will include installing all new duct work in the area to allow for improved patient comfort in the hospital. However, during the demolition phase of the project, it was discovered that the current north wing of the hospital was built around the old three-storey residence that was once the hospital.
There was a structure found within the current walls of the building on the second floor. The old building’s structure was found in multiple rooms, and even had allocated spaces for old chimneys.
“What we think is that this roof (original house’s) has actually come off and the third storey (of LMH) added onto that,” explained Steve Baxter, manager of facilities for LMH.
“It was kind of cool but a little bit of a pain in the butt!” joked Baxter.
For fireproofing reasons, they needed to remove all of the wood to ensure proper fire prevention measures, which took some time, as lumber from the 1930s is much mightier compared to today’s.
Further, in some locations of the construction zone, the original brickwork detailing from the structure can be seen as well, and even antique wallpaper is found on some of the walls.
“While it has been interesting to see the style of construction, wooden framing and brickwork utilized in the historical construction, we have yet to see the estimated cost impact of the required demolition,” explained the highlights from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) board.
The structure was a partial mystery to the construction crew and Baxter, as they would open a ceiling and find another, then another, and through more renovating they found the old structure.
“Understanding what we were dealing with was quite the mystery, I’ll say,” explained Dan Stevens, employee of K&L Construction, the company contracted to do the renovations.
“Well before we kind of pieced together the history, through those pictures because when we were first taking it out there was a ceiling, then another ceiling, then there was a ceiling underneath that. “
“I mean, I’ve done renovations my whole life and I went ‘OK, I don’t get it,’” expressed Stevens.
Apparently, the finding was confusing at first, but with some amateur historian skills, Baxter and the crew from K&L Construction were able to understand the discovery better.
“And once we had really seen the exposed brick, we determined this was the back part of the original house,” explained Stevens.
The history of the structure found is relatively unknown. The members of the late J.W. Scott donated their residence and grounds for a hospital in Aug. 21, 1939.
After renovations were made and an addition was added, Listowel’s new hospital was dedicated on Jan. 23, 1941 with 33 beds, an operating room, laboratory and X-ray facilities. This house was the three-storey structure found at the construction site in April. However, not much is known about the discovery, as there are not detailed building records around this structure being part of the hospital.
But, finding an old building in a newer hospital is quite the discovery.
“They are cool and unique to the community,” explained Baxter of finding hidden discoveries like this within the construction site of a small town’s hospital.
The construction time for the HVAC renovation is to be delayed by approximately one week due to this discovery.