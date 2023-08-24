Valleywood residents are getting ready for a big party.
On August 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the second annual Valleywood Block Party will be happening at Lina Marino Park in Valleywood.
It’s going to feature a DJ, dance performances, a magic show, a dog trick show, a bouncy castle and inflatable obstacle course, soccer activities, kids crafts, kids yoga, dunk tank fundraising for Cassie’s Place and more.
Food trucks and vendors attending the event include Briskit Gourmet Slow-Cooked Sandwiches, Beyond the Knife, Crumb Bakery & Co., Rhett’s Donuts & Lemonade, Hippie Pops, and SM Original Ice Cream Truck.
There will also be a curated vendor market with over 40 local vendors.
Sonia D’Alimonte, part of the volunteer team organizing the event, said this year’s block party will be double the size of the one held in 2022.
“It’s going to be a really fun day, I think everybody’s really excited for it,” said D’Alimonte.
Dunk tank fundraising was done for Cassie’s Place — which provides programming and a home away from home for individuals with disabilities — at last year’s block party and it was a huge success.
D’Alimonte said Cassie’s Place is a great organization that does so much for the community. She said she’s happy to be partnering with them again. There’s already a long list of people signed up to go into the dunk tank for a good cause, including some Cassie’s Place participants.
“As a long-time Valleywood resident, I love seeing everyone come together, hang out with each other, see their neighbours and participate in events,” said D’Alimonte. She said the Block Party is a great mix of fun and supporting local charities and businesses.
“It’s really important for me… I want to see everybody be able to connect,” said D’Alimonte. “I tried to make sure that there’s something for everybody.”