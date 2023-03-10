NORTH PERTH – This past Saturday, the Set7 Skills and Technology North Perth and Region celebrated a graduation for the Women of Steel program that ran from Feb. 9 - March 4.
“The program was a huge success,” explains Set7’s Project Manager Carmen Reis.
“The ladies who completed the program come from all walks of life, from teachers to farmers and more.”
They had 10 women complete the program and successfully pass their first welding test on March 4.
Many guests were in attendance at the event, from the graduates, to friends and family, as well as MPP Matthew Rae, North Perth Mayor Todd Kasenberg and the Associate Dean of Fanshawe College.
They also had a panel of women in trades who answered questions from the crowd, as well as spoke to their own experiences, elaborating on both the ups and downs of being a woman in the trades.
Set7, along with partners Fanshawe College and the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) Foundation, hosted the small event at Listowel District Secondary School.
This was a four week, 10-session course, led by Fanshawe College and the CWB Foundation to aid women looking into getting into the skilled trades, where they received the training needed to explore future career paths, with a focus on welding.
“The women got the exposure, safety training and knowledge to develop exposure and comfort with working in the trades. This program encourages women in welding through strategic engagement programs that connect young welders to mentors, and by providing learning opportunities that foster education, growth, confidence, and experiences they can apply to achieve rewarding and exciting careers in welding. Participants learned the basics of safety, working in a shop and developed comfort working in a welding environment,” explains the Set7 website about the Women of Steel program.