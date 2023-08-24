Many organizations work together to protect Long Point, one of the most diverse biosphere zones in the world.
“It’s really inspiring when you get to see people who are coming together from so many different vantage points all to one cause, which is their love of this area (and) the lands and the wildlife here,” said Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the federal environment minister, during a visit to Long Point on Tuesday.
The MP for Toronto-Danforth was in Norfolk County to check on federally funded efforts to strengthen biodiversity in the Long Point Walsingham Forest Priority Place and contribute to Ottawa’s goal of conserving 30 per cent of Canada’s land and waterways by 2030.
Last spring, Ottawa announced $11.3 million over three years to reverse biodiversity loss and increase conservation efforts in Canada’s 19 United Nations-designated world biosphere reserves.
The lion’s share — roughly $4.8 million — was directed to Long Point, whose Carolinian forests and freshwater sand spit provide a way station for hundreds of migratory bird species and are home to roughly a quarter of Canada’s species at risk.
More than a dozen local conservation-focused groups are using the money to eradicate phragmites — an invasive aquatic reed that chokes out native plant species and blocks access to waterways for turtles and waterfowl — and increase forest, swamp and grassland habitats for species at risk.
Restoring ecosystems helps protect local communities, Dabrusin noted, as intact forests and wetlands capture and store carbon dioxide and can mitigate the effects of climate change.
Financial support from Ottawa is essential to Birds Canada’s efforts to monitor the population of endangered forest birds like the Louisiana water thrush and the Acadian flycatcher, said Andrew Couturier, a senior director with the organization.
A major effort is also underway to reduce wildlife mortality by installing more fencing and tunnels along the Long Point Causeway — a high-traffic thoroughfare into the community — to provide safe passage between the wetlands and Lake Erie for turtles, snakes and other endangered species.
Dabrusin said a highlight of her visit was releasing more than a dozen baby turtles that were hatched after their eggs were rescued from nests near the causeway and incubated for six weeks.
Returned to the marsh near where they were rescued, these turtles may grow to bolster the ranks of Ontario’s threatened turtle species.
“We’re drastically improving their chances by putting them directly in the water,” said Lauren Nightingale, a road ecology technician.
Seven of Ontario’s eight freshwater turtle species — including map, snapping and Blanding’s turtles — live in Long Point, “a landscape that’s crawling with turtles and summer tourism,” said road ecologist Kari Gunson.
Using federal funding, Gunson’s team launched a public education campaign about how to help turtles safely across the road — lift from the back, take them in the direction they are already going — and get residents and visitors on the lookout as they drive through Long Point.
“The biggest thing we’ve done is get people involved and trained,” Gunson said.