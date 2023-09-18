STRATHROY–CARADOC - The Strathroy-Caradoc council recently made a decisive move towards infrastructural improvement by greenlighting the revamp of the Funk South Drain. The decision was solidified during the council meeting on September 5, 2023.
The Funk South Drain, originally built in 1974, has been a persistent concern for the township. The drain, located in a wet sand area, requires constant and expensive repairs. Landowners have persistently requested a more durable solution, resulting in the proposal of a new drainage system.
Steve Morriss, Municipal Drainage Superintendent, presented the comprehensive report for the drainage renovation. Morriss highlighted advances in design standards since the initial construction of the drain, which would lead to an increase in tile size for the new structure. The fundamental idea behind rebuilding is to develop a stronger and more durable system, ultimately saving on frequent maintenance expenses.
Morriss also detailed the proposed design, emphasizing the structure of 10- to 21-inch tiles on a flat grade. This design ensures that drainage remains as high as possible, considering the limitations of the existing channel. Essential features of the new drainage include catch basins in in-line fences to accommodate surface water and air.
The issue of climate change and its effects on drainage became a central point of discussion. Morriss explained that while agricultural drains are not designed with urban capacity, the proposed system would manage approximately 25% of a two-year rainfall event.
The motion received unanimous approval from all councillors, marking a promising step towards addressing the community's long-standing concerns about drainage.