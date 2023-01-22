It’s official. Phlebotomy services are returning to the communities of Southey, Cupar, and Regina Beach after a lengthy absence. Starting the week of January 23rd, the new hours will be:
Monday 7:30 - 8:30 - Cupar Long Term Care Home, 8:30 - 1:30 - Cupar
Wed 7:30 - 12:00 - Regina Beach
Friday 7:30 - 12:00 - Southey, 12:15 - 1:30 - Cupar Long Term Care Home
Ken Staruiala, Chair of the Southey Health Committee, said, “We are very happy. Because it’s a service that the community strongly supports, because of the special need to serve our areas better rather than having everybody find ways to get to the city to do their health services. It’s a great continuing improvement. We are very pleased that Lab Services with Betty Drewes out of the Moosomin area, that serves us as Lab Manager has been able to find somebody to renew the service in these areas.”
Southey’s lab services will be available from 7:30 - 12:00, a gain of 2.25 operating hours.
“That is especially pleasing to us because of the numbers of people that we are able to serve. The last phlebotomist really had to work hard to get the number of people in in that time. So he had to turn people away. This is a real improvement. It works well with Cupar too because Cupar will also get their day as well as the nursing home will have service as well too. It’s the continuation of the same basic amounts of time, I think, but it’s more equitable and fair to Southey because of the bigger community and more people that can be served by this service.”
“We are extremely happy, we can’t wait until the new phlebotomist starts work so we can meet them and provide any assistance for the service to make the job flow smoothly.”