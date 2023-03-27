Students in the Lambton Kent District School Board intending to participate in the at-home virtual learning program at the elementary or secondary levels for the 2023-24 school year must be registered by this Friday.
Parents and guardians whose children attend Naahii Ridge elementary, Ridgetown District elementary and high school are asked to contact their school by Friday to confirm registration in the virtual learning program.
Students who are currently participating in the virtual programming will be placed in the in-person learning at schools if they do not register by Friday.
No action is required for students currently taking in-person classes at school, as they will automatically be registered for the 2023-24 school year.
The virtual learning program is intended to be a permanent year-long commitment as students cannot opt-in or out of in-person and virtual learning during the 2023-24 school year. Exceptions would be considered on a case-by-case basis, and accommodation would be based on space availability and may vary school-to-school and grade by grade. The virtual program will be available for students in Grades 1-12.
“It is highly unlikely we’ll be able to offer Kindergarten as we have in the past,” said Jon Howitt, LKDSB Director of Education. “So far, there is no registration for Kindergarten at the virtual level, so we’re not looking at offering that based on demand.”
Howitt said there is sufficient registration to offer virtual learning for the other grades.
“It will likely be a mix of synchronous, live face-to-face learning, more in Grade 9 to 10 level. Some of the higher level credits in Grades 11 and 12 would likely be the e-learning model, which has already existed for over a decade,” Howitt said.
The LKDSB first offered the at-home virtual learning model as a part of its ‘Reopening Our Schools’ COVID-19 strategy before the start of the 2020-21 school year for parents and guardians who did not want their children in schools for safety reasons.
The board continued to offer the virtual program in the 2021-22 and ‘22-23 school years.
Approximately 800 students in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County enrolled in the virtual at-home program in 2021-22, and around 300 are still in the at-home program in the current school year.
Parents and guardians are asked to contact their child’s school directly if they have questions regarding the virtual at-home learning model.