Fire ripped through a vacant mini home on Hodgdon Road in Mapledale early Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, destroying the structure.
Debec Fire Department Chief Greg Williams said the first firefighters arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames. The Debec crew battled the blaze with the support of a tanker and crew members from the Woodstock Fire Department.
Speaking to the River Valley Sun while still on scene Monday morning, Chief Williams said officers from the Fire Marshal’s Office were on the way. He said they would investigate the cause of the blaze.
Williams said the relatively new mini home was connected to electricity.
The chief said the building’s owner was notified and attended the fire scene.
Williams said no one was injured.