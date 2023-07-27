HUMBOLDT – The City of Humboldt has released their 2022 Annual Report, which highlights a wealth of infrastructure improvements and the fact that, in the last five years, $1.6 million has been paid down from its gross external debt.
Penny Lee, marketing and development manager, has been the lead in creating the annual report for the City of Humboldt since 2018. Lee said, “Our Annual Report is part of the city’s commitment to provide effective governance, increased accountability, and transparency. It provides a comprehensive view of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles for local governments.”
The annual reports cover is a photo of the Reconciliation Mural installed on City Hall last summer. The City of Humboldt’s Department of Cultural Services, in collaboration with the Humboldt Public Art Committee, unveiled a Reconciliation Mural installed on City Hall on June 21, 2022, National Indigenous Peoples Day. The day included a celebration of the mural and National Indigenous Peoples Day with drumming and dancing.
There are several other highlights including:
Summer Sizzler returns;
Urban Garden Sanctuary in honour of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos;
Expanded Mobility Van Services;
Community Safety Officer launched;
Highways 5 and 20 improvements with a city investment of $1,150,000 and $1,266,300 investment from the province which includes 18.7 km of asphalt, concrete resurfacing within city limits, turning lanes on 21st Street, widening of turning radius at Highway 5 and 2nd Street and additional street lights near Peck Road and 17th Street;
$804,500 in water main replacements;
43 per cent increase in usage at the aquatic center and multi-purpose room; and
Bill Brecht Memorial Park with a city investment of $56,925.
The annual report said the city’s financial position at the end of 2022 saw an accumulated surplus of $59.5 million, an increase of $2.9 million from 2021. No new loans were taken on in 2022 and the city has paid off $1.6 million in external debt. The City of Humboldt received $1.8 million in provincial and federal grants.
Economic highlights in the annual report showed that, of the 482 businesses in Humboldt, 70 per cent of those are storefront and 30 per cent are home-based businesses. Property development saw five single-unit dwellings built and one commercial/industrial property. A total of six residential lots were sold with one industrial. Total revenue from lot sales was $471,909 in 2022. Total revenues were $17.2 million, with total expenses of $16.1 million which indicates that there was sufficient funding to support the current level of services.
Lee said that the city employs 49 full-time, 46 part-time, 28 firefighters, and seven council members (130 in total). Lee said, “there is not much turnover with many of us having been here for 5+ years.”
City Manager Joe Day who is ultimately responsible for all department heads of the city has been employed in a variety of roles and positions related to property assessment, property taxation, and municipal finance departments since 1991.
He first began working directly for a municipality in 1998 with the City of Prince Albert. Shortly after, he accepted a position in finance with the City of North Battleford. He returned to the City of Prince Albert in 2002 until 2016 with the last six years as the director of finance.
In December of 2016, he joined the City of Humboldt as the director of finance. In August 2017, he was appointed as the city manager for the City of Humboldt.
City councillors are:
Roger Korte, elected in 2020 and currently serving his first term;
Rob Muench, elected councillor from 2006-2016 and elected mayor 2016 – 2020, and again elected councillor 2020 and currently serving fifth term;
Larry Jorgenson, elected in 2012-2020 and currently serving his third term;
Kelly Herperger, elected in 2020 and currently serving her first term;
Amanda Klitch elected in 2020 and currently serving her first term:
Roger Nordick, elected: 2012-2020 and currently serving his third term; and
Michael Behiel, elected to council as councillor in 2016, then as mayor in 2020.
The full report can be viewed at this link or on the City of Humboldt ‘s website. https://humboldt.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2022-COH-Annual-Report-Web-Version.pdf