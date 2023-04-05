Movies and conflicts are coming to the Taber Public Library this month. Dawn Kondas, the program coordinator at the Taber Public Library, provided more insight on what fun activities people can expect in April.
“April, it looks like we’re gonna be showing a lot of movies this month but we’re going to start after the Easter break with a Smash Brothers tournament for kids,” said Kondas. “Also, that week we’re going to have a Nerf gun war for kids. That’s where they bring their Nerf gun and we supply the bullets. They come at night and they get to run around the whole library and shoot each other. Then they get to clean up afterwards and it’s a lot of fun.”
The Smash Bros tournament is for ages eight to 11 and will be starting at 1 p.m. on April 11. The library does require people to pre-register at the front counter before April 7 to take part in this tournament. The Nerf gun war on April 12 at 6:30 p.m. also requires individuals to pre-register and is for ages between seven and 10.
“Between there it’s our Senior Speaker Series and it’s continuing on. This one is estate planning. All that dry stuff that is very necessary though. Everybody should have a will.”
This month’s Senior Speaker Series will have Darin Wight of Baldry Sugden, and will be presented on April 12 at 11:00 a.m. Once again, the library asks for you to pre-register by calling them at 403-223-4343.
“Our family movie on the 14th is ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’, and that should be good because that’s a pretty new release.”
Family Movie Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. this month. If interested, please use the east door when attending and the library encourages you to bring your own snacks but popcorn will be provided.
“Back at it with open mic again, which is still really popular, and also the Music and Munchies. This time we are having Hank and Alvina Wall come, and that was really fun last time,” said Kondas. “I think we’re going to try and continue that as long as we can.”
This month’s open mic will be on April 15 and will once again be running from 1 to 3 p.m. with Music and Munchies occurring on April 19 at noon.
“On Friday, April 21, it’s National Canadian Film Day, and we’re trying to encourage everybody to watch a Canadian movie,” said Kondas. “Our choice is ‘The Grand Seduction’, and that has Gordon Pinsent in it, and now that he’s passed away people might want to come see one of the last movies he ever did. It’s about a doctor moving to a desolate location somewhere in Newfoundland I believe, and just hijinks that goes on there, because they trick them into coming there.”
Similar to the Family Movie Night this event will have popcorn provided by the library, and begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Then for Earth Day, we have ‘Sovereign Soil’, and that’s a National Film Board movie that we’re going to show. It’s about a couple in the Yukon, who grow vegetables around in the greenhouse. It looked kind of interesting. It’s only 90 minutes.”
Slightly breaking from library movie tradition this event will be occurring at 1:00 p.m.
“Then on Saturday the 29th we’re doing a headrest made of safety pins, and there will be little kits made up so people have to pre-register for that. We are partnering with Eagle Spirit Nest Community Association.”
If interested this event will be running from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kondas once again was able to provided a sneak peek of the events that the library has planned coming next month.
“May, we’re going to be doing some outreach with the Spark Fair, and hopefully we will have a female, professional hockey player that’s playing hockey in Europe as one of our guests,” said Kondas. “The other guests would be a sports psychologist that lives here in town. Any young girls that are thinking of pursuing sports as a career, they might be the people to talk to. That’s coming up May 11, Horizon Victim Services is doing a presentation again, Ukulele Jam is back on, and container gardening is coming up.”