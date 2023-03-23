A lobby group that advocates for Indigenous women in Quebec called on the National Assembly and the provincial government to finally acknowledge that systemic racism in the healthcare system exists and urged the government to adopt Joyce’s Principle in its institutions immediately.
Quebec Native Women filed the petition last week and it was tabled in the National Assembly by Quebec Solidaire co-leader Manon Masse. The petition urges the Quebec government, through the recognition of systemic racism and discrimination and the adoption of Joyce's Principle, to guarantee all Indigenous people, through concrete action, the right to equitable access, without discrimination, to all health and social services, as well as the right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.
Quebec Native Women president Marjolaine Etienne called on Quebec Premier Francois Legault to become an ally of Indigenous women and girls by paying attention to the petition and the plight of Indigenous people when they seek care. She added that the number of signatures the group collected (nearly 4,000) exceeded their expectations.
“The tabling of our petition in the National Assembly was a highly anticipated moment, as we have had proof that it has truly mobilized the Quebec population,” she said. “Our allies are numerous and the number of signatures collected has exceeded our expectations. The support of the people of Quebec is being felt, it is now up to Premier Legault to listen to us and become an ally of Indigenous women and girls."
In a press statement, QNW said protecting Indigenous women – especially when they seek care and are at their most vulnerable – is ‘imperative.’
‘Indigenous women are omnipresent in all spheres of society and are at the heart of the preservation and transmission of our peoples' ancestral knowledge,’ QNW said. ‘It is imperative that major changes take place to ensure their safety, integrity, and well-being everywhere in Quebec.’
The petition was launched on November 30.
Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) chief Ghislain Picard wondered how many more = lives had to be lost before the government finally acts.
“How many action plans will it take to begin making changes on this life-threatening issue of systemic racism against Indigenous people? How many more lives will be taken by the system before we begin to see these changes as required? I urge the provincial government to take action now, in collaboration with First Nations people across our region, with the demonstrated support of Quebec civil society through this petition,” he said.
Picard added that the provincial government has a chance to be part of a solution, instead of being a part of the problem -- if they can acknowledge that there is a problem.
“Systemic racism, and systemic discrimination have been present in the lives of Indigenous peoples, and particularly Indigenous women for far too long,” he said. “The current government has a unique opportunity to walk the talk. If it wants to be consistent with its new campaign to raise awareness on Indigenous issues, the Quebec government can be part of the solution.”