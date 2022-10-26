With the death of the Queen, the question arises again of whether or not Canada should remain a constitutional monarchy. MP for Bow River Martin Shields shared his opinion on this issue. He first outlined some of the traditions that Canada has adopted that are connected to the monarchy.
“We have lots of traditions, and lots of our government procedures are connected with a particular process starting with your governor general, your lieutenant governor generals for the provinces, but also the procedure of approval of legislation —the governor general is the person who officially approved them,” said Shields. “Outside of our parliamentary, we also have lots of those traditions. Singing ‘God Save The Queen’ now ‘God Save The King’, there are informal things there is a lot of it. What I’m doing actually is I’m doing a survey by household and I’m asking people whether we think we should stay as we are or change. So, I’m interested to see what the constituents say. It’s an interesting question and there are a lot of pieces to it to change it and some countries are considering it at this particular point as it changes from the Queen to King Charles. I think there will be a lot more discussion about it and in the future should we stay in that format or change to a different one.”
Shields also took a moment to share his opinion on whether or not Canada should remain a constitutional monarchy moving forward.
“At this point, change is very difficult, so I think that’s why some countries have looked at it and said, ‘this is a lot of challenge to change it.’ The cost factor of doing that is always an interesting one and then there’s the tradition of royalty and what it meant to Canada. As much as I might say we could move on without having all the traditions, a lot of the things that we do are connected to it, but I thought about the different flavour it adds to our country, so I haven’t been persuaded at this point to say, ‘we should drop it.’ I think there were some traditions that have some value to us, but we will see in conversations going ahead in the next while with the new monarch.”
As a follow-up to this discussion, Shields also shared his viewpoint on if the country should remain part of the Commonwealth as a result of Canada becoming a republic.
“There are countries that remain within the Commonwealth who do not retain the tradition of the monarchy in their own countries,” said Shields. “There’s always the possibility that you can have networking and trade in those areas where you want to deal internationally. The Commonwealth has the ability to develop some of those networks so I see some advantages to trade. That would be my first suggestion if advantages to trade, and building relationships with other countries in the world that way I think it is a value.”