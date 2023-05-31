In the wake of concerns about roadway safety following a string of fatal collisions, a traffic study is underway to assess the introduction of enhanced safety measures ahead of the planned implementation of street lights between Burnham Line and Lancaster Road on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
D.M. Wills Associates Ltd. has been retained by the Ministry of Transportation to carry out the evaluation, which includes environmental, electrical, highway planning and roadside safety, along with the installation of permanent illumination between Burnham Line and Lancaster Road.
“Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has ordered a comprehensive review of the stretch of highway. It’s a very in-depth look at all aspects of that highway to see if there are any improvements that can be made to enhance safety,” said Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Mayor Joe Taylor.
In November, a pair of collisions that claimed the lives of five people in less than a week prompted concern from residents and local business owners.
On Nov. 22, a family of four was involved in a collision with a pickup truck just east of Drummond Line, killing Stefphanie Hart, 52, Jonathan MacDonnell, 46, and their 18-year-old son Riddick Hart and seriously injuring their 14-year-old daughter Rowghan Hart. The driver of the pickup truck, Jason Schmidt, was also killed in the crash.
A week earlier, a 31-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a commercial vehicle between Lancaster Road and Keene Road.
A petition garnering thousands of signatures was subsequently launched, calling for increased safety measures to be introduced.
The petition, along with the efforts of township council and other elected officials, fuelled the decision to launch the review, Taylor said.
He credits Northumberland—Peterborough South MPP David Piccini with playing a significant role in bringing attention to the issue.
“(Piccini) and I sat down with the authors of that petition and other residents and heard their views and MPP Piccini took that to Minister Mulroney. It was shortly after that that we learned there was going to be a comprehensive review,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the plan is to implement street lights along the section of the highway, where overhead lights are currently absent.
Once the study is complete in the fall, however, it may be determined that other portions of Highway 7 are in need of lighting, he said.
“It’s going to illuminate the section of highway that contains the Park Side Motel, Tim Hortons and several other businesses where there’s a lot of turning in and off the highway.”
So far, traffic counters have been used to collect data related to traffic volume — gauging peak traffic times, speeds and other metrics.
“The data will be compiled and there will be recommendations made as to what might be done to further enhance safety along that stretch of highway,” Taylor said.
Taylor sees the study as a step in the right direction to address potential gaps in roadway safety. He says more could be done to curb high speeds and the high volume of traffic.
“It’s really busy and they drive way too fast. I think there could and should be steps made to move that volume of traffic a little more safely. Photo radar would be very effective in slowing vehicles,” Taylor said.
He expects studies to show that the current speed limit of 80 km/h is appropriate, adding “we’ll just have to find ways to do a better job of enforcing it, slowing the traffic down and maybe adding enhanced safety improvements to turning lanes, and lighting and signage.”
Highway 7 safety concerns aren’t limited to Otonabee-South Monaghan. Last year, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township residents signed a petition calling for a traffic study at the intersection of Highway 7 and Mary Street in Havelock.
Meanwhile on Saturday, a head-on crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough between County Road 38 and Asphodel 3rd Line left one motorist dead. Police are urging witnesses to come forward.
