The Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre will open its doors for both residents and candidates on the night of the election.
The auditorium at the community centre will be open after polls close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, to allow people to view live results of the municipal election.
“They have two big screens where they post the results and everyone from the community is invited to come and watch,” Lord Mayor Betty Disero said in an interview.
Residents can also view the results on the town’s website, Notl.comonce the polls close and the results are available.
“Since the community centre auditorium is a polling location, the town is unable to provide access to the auditorium earlier than 8 p.m., and kindly requests that the public does not arrive earlier than this,” town spokesperson Marah Minor said in an email to The Lake Report.
To learn more about each candidate, check out The Lake Report’s Election 2022 Special Edition at Tinyurl.com/25hzufr9. Or go to Notl.com/council-government/elections.
Polling hours run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations: