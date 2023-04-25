When it comes to The Whole Hog, Wouter and Sarah Leeuwen are all in.
The Ridgetown-area pork producers have lent their favorite pork recipe to a new cookbook put out by Ontario Pork. Released on Canada Agriculture Day in February, the 200-page book features recipes, stories and tips from people from every aspect of the pork supply chain.
It tells the story of local food producers like the Leeuwens, while highlighting the system's safety and sustainability.
Besides being a resource for all things pork, the book also benefits the needy. Sales from The Whole Hog will be used to support Feed Ontario – a network that supplies and connects food banks across Ontario. 2023 marks a decade of partnership between Ontario Pork and Feed Ontario.
'Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin' – a generational staple at the Leeuwen house, is the recipe submitted by Wouter and Sarah.
The couple both describe it as the "perfect recipe."
"It's a tradition for our family and something we've been doing for years," Wouter explained.
Sarah said the couple, who run a 2,200-sow farrow to finish operation with locations both in and outside of Chatham-Kent, believe the book is a "great example" that shows how the industry moves pork from the farm to the plate.
"It shows that pork is a safe, healthy and nutritious food," Sarah added. "People across the supply chain believe in what they are doing when it comes to the process and the product."
The recipe has passed the test. All of the submissions were reviewed and tested by renowned Guelph chef and cookbook author Emily Richards, who said she was "honoured" to be part of the process.
"Using pork has been a long tradition in my family and continues to be a staple in my home," Richards explained.
The Whole Hog can be purchased for $35.39 online at shop.ontariopork.on.ca and select retail outlets.