Renfrew – Beginning in July 2022, many residents in the town of Renfrew noticed a brownish tint in their tap water as a result of manganese in the water filtration system. The water, drawn from the Bonnechere River, had many questioning not only the safety of the drinking water, but when the issue would be resolved.
Mike Asselin, the town’s director of Works and Development, ushered in the New Year with some welcome news when he notified council members a plan is in place to restore the water to its prior appearance.
During the January 3 council meeting, Mr. Asselin said staff at the water treatment plant are working on a system to remove manganese from the water supply. He said various factors accounted for the high levels of manganese resulting in the brownish color present in the water. He added manganese was not originally detected as a presence to be filtered within the town’s filtration system.
Conditions along the Bonnechere River made it easier for the water to leech manganese from the riverbed during the spring and summer of 2022.
“Low oxygen levels and low water flows in the river results in the water picking up raw manganese in the soil that’s in the bottom of the river,” he said. “When the water comes into the plant and it contains manganese, it is dissolved into the water and when it is held up in a jar, it appears like a clear jar of water. The process we currently have doesn’t react with the manganese.
“It goes through our filtration system and when it enters our clean water wells, it interacts with the chlorine that we are mandated to use.”
He explained the town is mandated to add chlorine to the water and as a result the manganese then becomes a solid which makes a brownish tint in the water. He said the major cause of the presence is due to weather conditions.
“We have to add a treatment process because it has become common enough as we’ve had a number of droughts spread out over the last number of years that we are considering adding a treatment system to it,” he said. “It is not a common problem to have manganese in a surface water supply.
“People don’t like tinted water and I understand why,” he said. “We’ve now been made aware of that problem. It’s occurred at a frequency that requires us to add some treatment to our system.
“This potassium permanganate system that we’re designing will react with the manganese and turn it into a solid to settle and will be filtered out prior to getting into our treated water supply.”
Mr. Asselin said the new manganese filtering system is currently in the final planning stages.