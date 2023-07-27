To foster a more inclusive and welcoming community, the Downtown Stratford Business Improvement Area (BIA) presented its Education, Diversity, Inclusion Policy (EDIAR) plan to Stratford City Council on July 10.
The Downtown Stratford BIA, an association of small business owners collaborating with the City of Stratford, aims to create a thriving and safe business area that attracts shoppers, diners, tourists, and new businesses.
Leena Sherman Seth, Founder and Principal of Mending the Chasm, an external business that worked directly with the BIA to build the EDIAR policy, expressed the significance of community engagement during the policy's presentation. She stated, "We have the opportunity to engage with 163 different community members through the process, where all voiced their opinions, perspectives, and longings for a community where everyone's experience of belonging is cherished." The primary question posed to the community was, "What does it mean to be a welcoming community?"
Sherman Seth emphasized the collective responsibility to address acts of discrimination and ensure that Stratford remains a welcoming community for everyone. "There's a collective responsibility to address these acts in ways that they need to move forward as a welcoming community for all," she noted. The key statement from the EDIAR report reads, "Stratford strives to be a welcoming and supportive community, healthy, vibrant, and inclusive, where everyone feels a sense of belonging and safety is a shared priority."
The policy seeks to work collectively to ensure that all individuals feel valued and respected within the community. The BIA's commitment to promoting acceptance and inclusion is evident in its plan to provide equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism training to every board staff member and volunteer during their hiring process. Anne Campion, a current member of the A&E committee, noted, “We believe that our equity and diversity inclusion and anti-racism policy calls us to first acknowledge our own personal internalized racism so that we may ongoingly commit to the work that we teach.”
The policy embodies a comprehensive approach to inclusivity, including factors such as age, ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation and advocating for equal opportunity for all employees. Jamie Pritchard, General Manager of the BIA, said, “Inclusion is the practice of making all people feel a sense of belonging, regardless of where they fall on the protection grounds perhaps inclusion could be everyone. But there are always some demographics that seem to be included more than others.” Pritchard emphasized the significance of turning the words into actions, saying, "EQUITY, DIVERSITY, INCLUSION, ANTI-RACISM, are all very powerful words, but if they are not made part of your culture, they are just words on a page." Pritchard further highlighted the efforts of the Advocacy and Education committee, who have been working on the EDIAR project on behalf of the Downtown Stratford BIA for the past two years.
Despite acknowledging that more work needs to be done to advance equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism within the BIA. In a statement, Pritchard expressed the organization's commitment to investing in the future, moving both Stratford businesses and the community forward. The BIA and Sherman Seth presented the EDIAR policy to the City Council, requesting its official adoption and support as a guiding statement to continually engage and empower the community to become more inclusive, equitable, and welcoming.
Supporting the initiative, Councillor Burbach moved to adopt and support the welcoming community statement. She commented, "I think it's an excellent start for our community, and it's something that we can really build on.” She continued, “I would like to see this welcoming community statement integrated into our event policy so that we can ensure that any community partners that we work with would be accepting and would be following the welcoming community statement.”
With the Downtown Stratford BIA taking the lead in promoting diversity and inclusion, the City of Stratford sets out to become a more welcoming and supportive community for all its residents and visitors. A follow-up presentation is expected in the future.