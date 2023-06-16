Grey Bruce Health Services has received the assessment of exemplary standing from Accreditation Canada.
In April, surveyors from Accreditation Canada visited all six GBHS hospital sites (Lion’s Head, Markdale, Meaford, Owen Sound, Southampton and Wiarton) to review the organization against Canadian hospital quality and safety standards.
When the results were finalized the hospital corporation received exemplary standing – a designation that is the highest award available through the hospital accreditation program.
“We’re super excited. It’s the highest level of accreditation we’ve ever received,” said Grey Bruce Health Services President and CEO Gary Sims. “We’re super pumped. It’s great news for the organization.”
Sims said the process involved reviewing 2,352 standards and GBHS received a 98.6 per cent rating. He said 11 surveyors visited all six hospital sites over a period of four days. Sims said the high score was a testament to all the hard work of the staff of the entire corporation.
“It reflects the commitment of the organization when you get this kind of score. It’s very difficult to get at a multi-site operation,” said Sims. “I’m really proud for the staff. It’s an incredible accreditation.”
To achieve standing from Accreditation Canada, a healthcare organization is assessed against global standards developed by the Health Standards Organization. The organization has accredited 15,000 locations in 38 countries, including home care services, senior's homes, hospitals, EMS, mental health care facilities, doctor's offices, dental offices, correctional facilities, medical labs, and social services offices. There is a fee for accreditation through the program, but both Accreditation Canada and the Health Standards Organization are non-profit and independent.
The surveyors noted a number of strengths within the Grey-Bruce hospital corporation including:
Grey Bruce Health Service celebrated the achievement by holding barbecues at its various hospital sites over the past two weeks.