The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands has taken another step toward installing a new communications tower.
A consultation process has occurred regarding a proposed communication tower at 1492 County Road 32 for Rogers Communications Inc., represented by Steward Logistics.
Telecommunication facilities are regulated by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (formerly Industry Canada) under the Radiocommunication Act, which requires proponents to consult with local land use authorities and follow local protocols concerning the location of such facilities.
At a council meeting this week, council directed staff to submit a letter of concurrence to the agent indicating that the agent has complied with the protocol.
The letter will also indicate that in the event that the tower is no longer required, Rogers will remove it from the property.
The proposed facility is expected to enhance wireless signal quality as well as wireless network coverage and capacity for the surrounding area.
The property subject to this application is vacant, with the majority of the lot being open fields, and the northwest corner being wooded.
An anchor will be set back 12.7 metres from County Road 32, and the proposed tower will be set back approximately 70 metres.
The proposed tower has been reviewed by Nav Canada and will have night and day protection in accordance with Transport Canada requirements.
The nearest existing dwelling to the tower is located at 1538 County Road 32 and is located approximately 185 metres from the tower.
The property is surrounded by predominantly larger rural and agricultural properties that are developed with residential and farming uses.
The proposed tower is a 91.5-metre guyed tower style installation. The fenced compound area that surrounds the tower and equipment cabinet will be approximately 9.5 metres by 7.6 metres and surrounded by a 1.8-metre-high chain link fence.
The total leased area including access and hydro/fibre connection will be 11,452 square metres.
