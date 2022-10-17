Council granted a maple syrup producer permission to assume snowclearing responsibility along a length of Kennaway Road.
Pefferlaw Creek Farms of Uxbridge is a maple syrup collection, production, and marketing farming business. The proprietors bought some vacant land on Kennaway Road north of Wilberforce.
John Tomory, president of Pefferlaw Creek Farms, said they plan to open a sap collection operation there and a process facility afterwards. There’s also some potential for an agri-tourism attraction to be set up.
They hope to hire at least five people from the Wilberforce area
Kennaway Road is not maintained in the winter and access will be a problem if the property is used during the snowy months.
The driveway is about 500 metres away from the intersection of Kennaway Road and Burleigh Road. Since Burleigh Road is maintained and plowed through the winter, Tomory said they would need to find a way to plow what would be the 500 metres of driveway.
“The ideal solution is to add it to the municipal plow program,” said Tomory. “I understand that’s probably a stretch.”