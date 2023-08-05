The Dew Drop Inn has continued to see record-breaking demand for meals.
The organization, which has been feeding the hungry in Thunder Bay for over 39 years, doled out 15,185 meals and lunches in May, which means an average of 490 plates each day.
Dew Drop Inn executive director Michael Quibell said they have the same struggles as everyone else.
“Everything is more expensive. We're serving more people. Our costs are up, [and] we are kind of out of our budget a bit [for this year]," Quibell said. "Our inventory is getting low on certain items, so we're a little bit concerned of the way things are going.”
Quibell believes that will be a little bit slower with some more financial support available, including the federal government's grocery rebate, which went out to eligible Canadians on July 5.
He estimated that the Dew Drop Inn has served 10,000 meals more thus far in 2023 than they did in 2022, which itself was a record-breaking year.
Financial help is always welcome with tax receipts being provided for any donation of at least $20.
Volunteers are also needed, as they require 16 helpers a day to serve the meals.