Renfrew – Two accidents on Highway 17 almost exactly 24 hours apart saw the trans-Canada closed with detours in place and have resulted in multiple serious injuries and the death of one individual.
Both accidents were reported by police as occurring shortly after 3:20. The collision on Monday afternoon left one individual dead and five seriously injured. According to the police report from the Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, a 44-year-old driver of one of two vehicles involved in the collision in Whitewater Region Township has died from injuries received in the crash.
It is now the policy of the Ontario Provincial Police not to release names of people killed or seriously injured in collisions.
Police are continuing their investigation into the fatal collision between two pick-up trucks which occurred just west of the village.
According to the report, shortly after 3:20 p.m., officers, along with the Renfrew County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Whitewater Region Township Fire Department responded to the crash near the entrance to the Bona Vista Campground.
The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two additional passengers from that vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to hospital also with serious injuries.
With the assistance from the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.
Renfrew Collision
The collision outside Renfrew on Highway 17 occurred on Sunday afternoon, with police also reporting responding to the collision shortly after 3:20.
OPP said an 83-year-old person was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Renfrew OPP are continuing the investigation into the Sunday afternoon crash which occurred at the O’Brien Street intersection. Both Renfrew and Horton Township Fire Departments responded to the collision.
The closure of the highway created traffic chaos on both days as the volume was extremely heavy.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dash camera footage or has any information from either accident is encouraged to contact the Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
No other information was available by press time