A provincial order sent to the County of Middlesex and other counties around Ontario is going to slow work being done to create more affordable and attainable housing.
That is according to Strathroy-Caradoc staff. The order to suspend Official Plan approvals comes under the same Bill 109 meant to speed housing production: the More Homes for Everyone Act.
“We don’t know at this point in time how long the suspension is going to be in place for, nor do we know really the reason behind it,” said director of building and planning Jennifer Huff.
This will affect the abilities of municipalities in the county to get their own official plans approved, including the new Strathroy-Caradoc plan. That is because the local government’s plans have to fall in line with the counties’ official plans.
“Given the age of the County of Middlesex Official Plan, there will be elements of local Official Plan amendments that will not reflect the current County OP. County has indicated it will further investigate its ability to provide partial approvals to local official plan amendments,” read Huff’s report.
The County of Middlesex adopted its new plan July 19, and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark’s letter to Middlesex County dated Sept. 12 dais it was received July 27.
“You will be notified when the Minister takes further steps under the Planning Act in relation to this matter,” was the only hint of timeline in Clark’s letter.
“They just passed a Bill 109, and in that it gives us all kinds of rules and regulations to follow for planning; and then suddenly they have a little letter that comes to us and in there, well we have the authority to tell you, you can’t move forward at this particular point,” said Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden at the Oct. 3 council meeting.
“Don’t know what to make of it but it’s concerning to me because I’m not sure of the timeline, obviously,” she added.
Huff said something similar happened in 2019 ahead of the Province’s last policy announcement that affected municipal planning.
“I see a dangerous escalation. First we had to change the approval process with set timelines that limits public consultation; and then they introduce the strong mayors concept which avoids all community consultation; and now we’ve got a hold on anything being approved. So I’m a little worried myself about what’s going to happen,” said Coun. Steve Pellman.
Changes to the County plan include allowing more renting units in homes, and moving to a surplus farm dwelling rule that the home must be 10 years old instead of built before 1999, the last year the plan was fully approved.