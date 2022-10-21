Grandmother Moon determines when we’re born, and whether it’s a male or female that’s born, and we have those stars at night to guide us to wherever we’re going. And so on.
It’s all there. It’s just a matter of everybody being responsible enough to give thanks for all that. And that’s what we do in the Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen. We always remind ourselves of all these things.
We must never forget our responsibility. That’s all Creator has asked us to do, was to give thanks for everything that we have. Nothing more. Nothing less.
Here’s where I’ve been lucky. I’ve been lucky that people have come into my life, always steered me in directions that I needed to go, and they have given me help when I needed support.
As an only child, I had to depend on people outside of my family circle, my immediate family. It’s just me, my mother, and father.
They’ve been gone for a while now. So it’s like I became the older person now, my husband and I. He’s 81 and I’ll be 74. So, we’re the grandparents now, we’re the great-grandparents too. My mother and father didn’t have a chance to be great-grandparents because they passed away ahead of time.
*
Ionkhihsótha Ahsonthenhnékha Karáhkwa’ entionónhton’ kátke eniakwanákerate’, tánon’ tóka’ ken rohsken’rakéhte’ tóka’ ni’ ken tsakothonwí:sen tsi enienákerate’, tánon’ ne iotsistohkwarónnion tsi tkaronhiá:te tsi ionkhihahá:wi tsi niwahsón:tes ka’ wa’ákwe’.
Akwé:kon tho ká:ien. Nek ié:ken akwé:kon aiakwarihwaié:rite’ tsi nahò:ten’ ionkwaterihwaién:ni né:ne taiontenonhwerá:ton’. Tánon’ tho niiakwaiéhrha’ tsi iakwawennohétstha’ ne Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen. Tiokontáhkwen tsakwatatehiahrahkwén:ni ne tho nón:we aorihwa’kéhshon.
Tóhsa níha nonwén:ton tsonkwa’nikónhrhen tsi nahò:ten’ ionkwaterihwaién:ni. Thok nahshonkwari’wanón:tonhse’ naiakwá:iere’ ne Shonkwaia’tíson, taiakwatenonhwerá:ton’ tsi ní:kon ionkwá:ien. Iah ki’ ísi’ nón:we. Nok iah ká:ron.
Kenh nón:we tsi wakatera’swiióhne’. Wakatera’swiióhne’ tsi wa’kheientéhrha’ne’ ne ón:kwe tsi nikónhnes, tió:konte wa’onkhiháharahte’ tsi nón: na’teiotonhontsohòn:ne’ niahá:ke’, tánon’ wa’ontia’takéhnha’ kátke tewakatonhontsoníhne’ aontaionkwatswanòn:na’.
Tsi iah tewakatate’kenhshén:tahkwe’, ó:nen’k tsi wa’kheniáhese’ akohrénhshon tsi iah teiakwatátenonhkwe’.
Iationhà:’ak ne ì:’i, ake’nisténha, tánon’ rake’níha.
Ken’ nikarì:wes ó:nen shihonatohétston. Tsi ki’ ní:ioht tsi ì:’i tontién:ta’ne’, iatiatathróna ó:ni’. 81 nithó:ien tánon’ 74 nentié:rite’. Né: ká:ti’, í: ó:nen kahsótshera’ iontiatòn:’on, teiohsotsherá:ne ó:ni’.
Ake’nisténha tánon’ rake’níha iah tehonate’shennaientà:’on teiohsotsherá:ne ahonatòn:’on ase’kén ohén:ton shonatòn:’on.