RCMP announced Tuesday they have arrested and charged three men for the death of a Brandon man whose remains were found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire last October.
During a Tuesday morning media conference at RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg, RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson said police have charged two men with first-degree murder and another man with second-degree murder in the death of James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37, whose charred remains were found in the trunk of stolen 2007 Honda Accord in the rural municipality of Cornwallis last October.
Because of the condition of Giesbrecht’s body when he was discovered in the burnt-out vehicle, police said he was not identified until January of this year, but they are now saying the car fire was not the cause of his death, and that he was dead before being placed into the vehicle and before it was set on fire.
Police also say that Giesbrecht and the three suspects knew each other before his death through the “drug subculture” in the Brandon area, and said two of the men were charged with first-degree murder because the victim was “lured to his death” in a “calculated and planned” murder.
Police say the third man arrested was charged with second-degree murder because he played a less active role in the killing.
RCMP added the vehicle that Giesbrecht was discovered in was stolen, and a fire was set in an attempt to destroy evidence. Investigators believe Giesbrecht was killed at a home in Brandon in the early hours of Oct. 13, 2022, the same day his remains were found.
RCMP said however they could not comment on how Giesbrecht died, or on what the motive was for the killing.
No further individuals are being sought in relation to this homicide, according to RCMP.
“From a policing perspective, this is a strong result,” Lasson said. “First-degree murder charges are very serious and carry a heavy burden of proof.
“We couldn't have got here without the assistance of the Brandon Police Service and the public. The investigation would not have been solved without the public's assistance because they got involved, they offered tips, and provided statements. Also, our investigators never wavered in their dedication to tracking down those who committed a brutal and planned murder.”
