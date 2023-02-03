PERTH COUNTY – At its Jan. 26 meeting, Perth County council discussed the next stage of the subdivision that is being built in Atwood. Dallmitch Holdings Ltd, the developer of the property, is in the process of seeking final approval for phase two of its four-phase plan for the residential subdivision.
The company has entered into an agreement with the Municipality of North Perth for the development of 193 to 214 dwelling units over the entire subdivision, as per the draft plan approval that was granted by Perth County council in January 2020. This subdivision proposes 111 to 132 low-density dwelling units, 67 townhouses and 15 units in a multi-structure unit. The blocks for all major infrastructure and municipal functions were included in phase one.
However, in August of 2022, a modification was requested by the developer and approved by county council to add conditions requested by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) in relation to the timing and implementation of road improvements at the intersection of Line 75 (Monument Road) and Highway 23.
“This is a very technical modification, does not change the nature of the subdivision, the layout, the phasing,” stated Sally McMullen, manager of planning services for Perth County.
“The Ministry of Transportation has permit control over a portion of the subject lands within 180 metres of intersection Highway 23 and Monument Road. The MTO and the developer have discussed and agreed to the inclusion of the turn lane prior to the final development stages of the 109th dwelling unit and beyond,” explains the report. The developer must provide a southbound left turn lane at Monument Road and Highway 23 once the subdivision has reached the density of 109 units. Phase one included 75 units and phase two will surpass 109 units.
“That turning lane is going to be required about halfway through this particular phase,” expressed McMullen.
The revised condition in the draft plan explains that the highway improvements are to be put in place before the 109th unit can be built. Before phase two is registered, a holding zone is to be placed on the 109th unit and beyond, until highway improvements are complete. The MTO will need to provide the municipality with confirmation that the highway improvements are completed to their satisfaction before the holding zone can be removed and development can continue.
“Through the use of a holding zone on the area contains the 109th unit and beyond, we’ve come to this place where these two parties can agree, all the needs for the turning lane can be met, and the housing units between the 75 that are currently registered and 109 can be registered and continue through to the building permit process,” said McMullen.
“The revision to the conditions allows the registration to proceed and the holding zone to become the mechanism for the development of the agreement between MTO and the developer as well as the highway improvements themselves to be achieved,” explains the report.
The developer, MTO and municipal staff have agreed to the revisions proposed for the conditions. The modification is deemed as “minor” as there are no changes proposed to the subdivision’s road network. Therefore, the modification to the draft plan intends to change the language of conditions that will enable the developer to register for phase two, releasing 31 more residential units before highway improvements are completed. The remainder of phase two, as well as phases three and four, will not be able to proceed until that time.
“This change is desirable since it will increase the housing supply in the area while not adversely affecting traffic flow and safety,” explained McMullen.
Council received and approved the modification to the draft plan.